Savings Bank of Walpole recently announced that Jessica Bullock and Season Smith have been chosen as this year’s recipients of The Julie Tewksbury Scholarship for Working Moms. Each received a $1,000 scholarship.
This marks the second year for the bank-sponsored scholarship, which was created to help support the efforts of working moms who want to grow professionally and personally as well as become great leaders in their fields and in the community. The scholarship pays homage to longtime Savings Bank of Walpole employee and working mom Julie Tewksbury, who served as senior vice president of operations at the bank before retiring in 2020. Applications for this year’s scholarship were reviewed by a small panel made up of local community leaders, bank employees and Tewksbury herself.
Bullock lives in Surry with her husband, three daughters, a dog, two cats and chickens. For the past three years, she has worked as a medical assistant in primary care at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. She has played a key role as a member of the original team chosen to screen symptomatic patients who were no longer allowed to enter the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. Working in a tent set up by the National Guard, Jessica was also a member of the original COVID testing team at Cheshire Medical Center. She plans to become an oncology nurse and has been accepted into River Valley Community College’s nursing program and plans to use her scholarship money to help pay her tuition.
Smith, of Swanzey, is the mother of a 13-year-old daughter and a licensed massage therapist. She has been the sole practitioner of her own practice in Keene since 2003 and currently serves 60-75 clients. With a goal of being able to support and help as many people in the community as possible, she is continuing to look for ways to expand her knowledge and expertise in her field by studying and attending workshops. Season’s next goal is to be able to make in-home visits to those who can’t travel due to vulnerability or circumstance. With the scholarship money she’s received, she plans to attend a workshop to become certified in Hospice massage.