Yvonne Goldsberry and Nathalie Houder, both of Walpole, and Zach Luse of Keene have joined Savings Bank of Walpole’s board of directors. The three, who have all served as corporators of the bank for a number of years, were elected at the bank’s annual meeting on March 31.
“We had such a strong pool of local candidates, we decided to add a third position in addition to the two vacancies caused by planned retirements” Mark Bodin, President of Savings Bank of Walpole, said in a new release. “We are fortunate to attract three amazing professionals with diverse skill sets and backgrounds and with a common commitment to our community. That is a requirement to serve on the SBW Board.”
Goldsberry is the president of the Endowment for Health in Concord. She has had a long and distinguished career in the public health arena including 10 years in various leadership positions at Cheshire Medical Center.
Houder recently assumed the role of vice president for finance and administration at Keene State College. She has held a long list of financial leadership positions including serving as Chief Financial officer for Auto Europe Group. Houder currently serves on the Cheshire Medical Center Board of trustees where she recently completed two terms as board chair.
Luse is the founder and CEO of Keene-based Paragon Digital Marketing, which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary serving businesses locally, nationally and internationally.