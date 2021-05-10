Savings Bank of Walpole has announced a call for entries for its 2021 Community Calendar and Website Photo Contest.
The contest runs through May 31 and is being held in conjunction with the other affiliates of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp including Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank and NHTrust.
Photos will be judged on how well they demonstrate a focus on community events and people enjoying the venues, attractions and local businesses of New Hampshire, as well as how they highlight the unique character and beauty of the Monadnock Region and the state.
Chosen images will be featured on the websites and social media accounts for Savings Bank of Walpole and/or its subsidiaries of NHMB, as well as in a 2022 wall calendar. Each bank will release a unique calendar containing photos that are local to the communities it serves. Photos may also be selected for holiday cards and note cards.
A $100 cash prize will be awarded for each winning photo. Contestants may submit up to a maximum of 10 entries. All photos must be submitted electronically.
“This is our third year holding the contest and we’ve seen so many beautiful photos — we encourage photographers of all skill levels to show us their local spirit by submitting entries,” said Mark Bodin, president for Savings Bank of Walpole. “The community’s involvement in the past two years has been impressive, and we look forward to another great year.”
For information or to submit a photo, go to walpolebank.com/photocontest.