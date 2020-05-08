Savings Bank of Walpole has announced a call for entries for its 2020 Community Calendar and Website Photo Contest.
The contest runs from Monday, May 11, through Saturday, June 20, and is being held in conjunction with the other affiliates of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp (NHMB) including Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank and NHTrust.
Winning photos will demonstrate a strong focus on community events and people enjoying the venues, attractions and local businesses of New Hampshire and highlight the unique character and beauty of the state.
Chosen images will be featured on the websites and social media accounts for Savings Bank of Walpole and/or its subsidiaries of NHMB, as well as in a 2021 wall calendar. Each bank will release a unique calendar containing photos that are local to the communities they serve. Photos may also be selected for holiday cards and note cards.
A $100 cash prize will be awarded for each winning photo; contestants may submit up to 10 entries. The judging panel will not know the name of the photographer when judging an image. Decisions will be based on suitability of the subject, quality of the photography and adherence to the purpose of the contest.
“Last year was the first year we participated in this contest and we were impressed with the community’s involvement,” said Mark Bodin, president of Savings Bank of Walpole. “We encourage photographers of all skill levels to show us their local spirit by submitting entries. There are so many amazing sites, landmarks and events in our community that we anticipate receiving a lot of entries again this year.”
Winning photos for the website contest may be displayed on the websites and social media pages for each of the affiliated local banks, NH Mutual Bancorp and/or NHTrust.
To ensure the safety of contest participants and bank employees, all eligible entries should be submitted electronically through a dedicated link on each bank’s website. Visit walpolebank.com/photocontest after May 11 for complete contest rules, details and a link to upload photos. There is no fee to enter.
Information: www.walpolebank.com or 352-1822.