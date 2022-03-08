Savings Bank of Walpole is accepting applications for The Julie Tewksbury Scholarship for Working Moms.
Now in its second year, the annual bank-sponsored scholarship is designed to help support the efforts of working moms who want to grow professionally and personally, and to help them become leaders in their fields and in the community. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded.
The scholarship pays homage to longtime Savings Bank of Walpole employee Julie Tewksbury, who served as senior vice president of operations at the bank before retiring in 2020. Tewksbury championed workplace education initiatives to help promote ongoing career growth for employees – many of whom were working mothers.
“We are excited to once again sponsor The Julie Tewksbury Scholarship for Working Moms” Mark Bodin, president for Savings Bank of Walpole, said in a news release. “This scholarship is a special way for us to honor the contribution that Julie provided to our organization and our employees. It is designed to help fund professional and personal development of working moms in our community who are eager to learn and grow.”
Interested scholarship applicants should visit https://walpolebank.com/scholarship-for-working-moms/ to fill out the one-page application. Winners will be chosen by a small panel of local community leaders and bank employees. The deadline to submit an application is Monday, April 4.