The Sarasa Chamber Music Ensemble will present “In Search of Beethoven” tonight at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at the Brattleboro Music Center.
The performances will trace the teachers and influential composers who inspired and pushed Beethoven’s innovations. The program will include Haydn’s String Quartet, Op. 103; Beethoven’s String Trio Prelude and Fugue in E minor (from a Sketch for Albrechtsberger); Emmanuel Aloys Förster’s String Quartet in D minor, Op. 21 No. 2; J.S. Bach’s Contrapunctus 14 from “Art of Fugue”; and Beethoven’s String Quartet in G major, Op. 18, No. 2.
Performers include Christina Day Martinson and Jesse Irons on violin, Jason Fisher on viola, and Timothy Merton on cello.
Founded in 1997, the Sarasa Ensemble is a performing collective, presenting music spanning the 17th to the 21st centuries, on both period and modern instruments. Sarasa has played throughout New England, and has toured Ireland, Cuba and India.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and seniors, $10 for students, and free for those under 12 years of age.
For tickets or more information, contact the Brattleboro Music Center at 802-257-4523, visit the website at bmcvt.org, or email info@bmcvt.org.