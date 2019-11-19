The Green Mountain Flyer will offer trips on the “Santa Express” from Bellows Falls to the “North Pole” (Chester Station) and back again on Sunday, Nov. 24. The historic engines and coaches, featuring many Christmas characters providing entertainment, will depart the Bellows Falls train station two times: at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The trip is 45 to 60 minutes each way.
At the “North Pole,” each child will have a chance to meet Santa as well as other costumed characters for outdoor entertainment. Soups and sandwiches will be available, as well as photos with a giant snowman and a dessert cart.
Tickets are available now at the Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, Blair Books and More in Chester, online at www.susval.org or by phone at 802-376-9534. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for kids age 2 to 12. Children under age 2 are free in a guardian’s lap.
Proceeds benefit the Bellows Falls Middle School Band Friends and Destination Bellows Falls and Beyond.