Vermont’s Sandglass Theater will return to the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College with its newest production “Babylon: Journeys of Refugees,” on March 12.
“Babylon” explores the relationship of refugees to their homelands, lost and new, and the conflicts that exist within the countries to which they flee.
Sandglass Theater is a theater company dedicated to the arts of theater and puppetry as a means to explore contemporary issues, inspire dialogue, and spark wonder. The company performs and teaches in its own 60-seat renovated barn theater in Putney, Vt.
Working with the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program, the company interviewed resettled refugees in order to gain firsthand insight into their plight and trauma of resettlement. Using full-sized table-top puppets, moving panoramic scrolls, and original four-part choral songs, “Babylon” examines the challenges that refugees face — physical, emotional and spiritual — to reveal stories about the endurance of the human spirit.
Ticket prices range from $20 to $13 for the general public and $7 for KSC students. For tickets, call the Redfern Box Office at 358-2168 or order online at https://www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/.
In combination with the production, photographs of New Hampshire’s immigrants are on display through March 13 in the main lobby of the Redfern Arts Center. The images are part of the body of work, “Different Roots, Common Dreams,” by N.H. photographer Becky Field. Companion exhibits by Field are also on display at the Mason Library, Keene State College and the Cheshire Medical Center.