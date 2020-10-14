Ruth Orkins has been named LNA of the Year by Home Care, Hospice and Palliative Care Alliance of New Hampshire. The statewide award annually recognizes the licensed nursing assistant who offers excellence in patient care.
A resident of Hinsdale, Orkins is an LNA with Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene. She has worked with the organization for 29 years, according to information provided by HCS.
In nominating Orkins for the award, HCS LNA supervisor Mary Lucas, RN, wrote, “Ruth is an incredible woman. She has dedicated her life to the service of many with courage, strength, and wisdom. Clients and staff alike are always treated with dignity and respect at every visit. Ruth’s constant calm demeanor and great rapport with her clients leaves families comfortable knowing that they can trust her with their loved ones.”
Orkins provides personal care to assist patients to recover and remain safely at home. She is part of the Hospice at HCS care team supporting patients and their families at the end of life.