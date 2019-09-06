The Success by Six Committee of the Keene and Elm City Rotary Clubs has grants available to organizations that have programs working with young children to help them start school ready to learn. The committee is interested in supporting projects by organizations that conduct programs that develop parenting skills for families with young children and/or build school-related skills for young children.
This program is limited to Keene and the following area towns: Alstead, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Richmond, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Troy, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
The club's Family Resource Guide is available online at www.keenerotary.org or www.clubrunner.ca/keeneelmcity. Any organization interested in applying for a grant may send a letter with details of a request for a specific project or need to: Rotary Club of Keene, Attn: Success By Six, P.O. Box 126, Keene, NH 03431 or e-mail SBYSIX@gmail.com. Requests must be postmarked or received by Oct. 18.