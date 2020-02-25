Community Reinvestment Grant applications are now being accepted from organizations with programs that help children and youth.
The grants are primarily targeted for new projects or programs and are generally for not-for-profit organizations. Grants are for amounts up to $1,000 and are made within the Monadnock Service area as listed in the Family Resource Guide available at www.KeeneRotary.org.
Grant requests must clearly identify the goals, objectives and total cost of the project or program and a priority is given to objectives which benefit youth. Complete guidelines can be found online at www.KeeneRotary.org.
Letters with details of a request for a specific project or program must be sent by April 15, 2020 to: Rotary Club of Keene, Attn: Community Reinvestment, P.O. Box 126, Keene, NH 03431 or e-mail Info@KeeneRotary.org.