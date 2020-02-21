The Keene Elm City Rotary Club honored Meighan Driscoll, pantry manager at The Community Kitchen of Keene, with the Paul Harris Fellow at their weekly morning meeting on Feb. 6.
The Paul Harris Fellow marks a contribution of $1,000 made in an individual’s name to The Rotary Foundation that is made in recognition of community members who represent service above self.
Phoebe Bray, director of The Community Kitchen, points out that there are many unsung heroes doing the day to day work in nonprofit organizations, who are underpaid and under-appreciated by the community at large for their hard work. Bray says that no one exemplifies this quiet dedication like Meighan Driscoll who has been The Community Kitchen’s pantry manager since 2012. Besides coordinating the day to day logistics of distributing almost a half million meals worth of food provided to the community through the pantry program each year, Driscoll can be found loading, unloading, and driving the box truck, preparing and serving meals, and taking up multiple tasks to carry out fundraiser events.
The mission of The Rotary Foundation, the charitable arm of the Rotary Club International, is to advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through the improvement of health, the support of education, and the alleviation of poverty. The local Keene Elm City Rotary Club raises funds through their signature fundraiser, the DeMar Marathon, and support local community projects like The Community Kitchen and sneakers for second graders, in addition to sending teams to build houses in Central American and Caribbean communities.