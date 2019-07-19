The Rockingham Meeting House will continue its “Third Sunday” musical series July 21 at 3 p.m. These hour-long concerts feature traditional music from earlier times, from the popular to the sacred.
The July 21 concert will feature Claremont, N.H., residents Andy and Lois Buchan, performing music for fife and drum. The couple has been playing fife and drum music for more than 30 years, first as part of a corps, and more recently as a duo. Much of the music for fife and drum is drawn from the Revolutionary and Civil War eras, although there is a sizeable repertoire of more modern tunes as well. The music can be either festive or solemn.
All performances are held at the Rockingham Meeting House, a National Historic Landmark, on Meeting House Road off Vermont Route 103, a few miles north of the village of Bellows Falls.
The Third Sunday series will continue through September. Future performers include the Comtu Trio on Aug. 18, offering a selection of early American music arranged for organ, cello, and flute; and the Saxtons River Bell Ringers on Sept. 15. All concerts begin at 3 p.m. Admission is free. Donations to both the musicians and the meeting house restoration fund will be greatly appreciated.
Information: www.rockbf.org or clg@rockbf.org.