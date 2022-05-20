This summer the Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls is introducing a new mobile book trike as part of its annual summer reading program.
“Families are busy, childcare is a challenge, and young children may not have someone to take them to the library. With this new program, we will bring all the fun, and — most importantly — the books directly to the kids,” Sam Maskell, Youth Services Librarian, said in a news release.
The new mobile book trike is a “tadpole tricycle,” with two wheels in the front and a specially designed crate that opens into book shelving. The trike will be outfitted with a solar-powered electrical assistance to help get the trike up some of the steeper hills in the area and will provide free Wi-Fi at all stops. Book trike routes will be announced later. The library will be building a new collection of books, DVDs, and other materials for youth, prioritizing books for birth through middle grade readers, that will be available at the trike. And the library will be hiring a young adult to fill a part-time summer assistant position.
The library will continue to offer its traditional summer program, which includes multiple weekly story times, hands-on STEAM projects, teen programs, special events and presentations and more.
The 2022 Rockingham Free Public Library summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities, kicks off in July. The Mobile Book Trike Project is funded by the Vermont Afterschool Summer Expanding Access Grant. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.