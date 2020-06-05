The Rockingham Free Public Library is now offering contact-free curbside pickup service for all Rockingham, Vt., library card holders. Rockingham residents and property owners without a card can get a temporary digital library card by contacting the library at 802-463-4270, email reference@rockinghamlibrary.org or click on “Get your temporary Digital Library Card” on the home page of the website, rockinghamlibrary.org
To borrow materials, call the library Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or go to https://rfpl.kohavt.org/ to place a hold online. Requests are limited to 10 items at one time. Interlibrary loans will remain suspended.
Library staff will notify patrons to schedule a pickup time. Fulfillment may take up to one full business day. When picking up items at the scheduled time, wear a mask to ensure everyone’s safety, and stay at least six feet apart from all persons in the surrounding area. Items will be placed on the table in front of the Library and returned items can be left on the table. The Book drop is closed.
For additional information, call 802-463-4270 or email reference@rockinghamlibrary.org.