The River Center Family and Community Resource Center will host Angela Hanscom, author of "Balanced and Barefoot," on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at ConVal High School’s Lucy Hurlin Theatre, 184 Hancock Road in Peterborough.
Hanscom will discuss the nature of the decline of play outdoors and the rise in sensory issues.
Using the same philosophy that lies at the heart of her TimberNook program —that nature is the ultimate sensory experience, and that psychological and physical health improves for children when they spend time outside on a regular basis — Hanscom will present several strategies to help children thrive in outdoor environments using a therapeutic approach to nature play.
Information: rivercenter.us or 924-6800.