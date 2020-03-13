Keene-based Rise for baby and family is sponsoring “Monadnock Munchkins,” a new exhibit at the Cheshire Children’s Museum in Keene.
“This is a great partnership,” says Deb Ganley, executive director of the museum. “Monadnock Munchkins is for children under the age of 3 and this is exactly the age group Rise serves.”
The exhibit is a gated-off area where the youngest visitors can play and explore safely.
“Play is so important to children’s development, especially when they are very young,” said Rise Executive Director Alicia Deaver. “By supporting the children’s museum, especially this exhibit, we are supporting the value of play. This really felt like a perfect fit.”
Rise provides support for infant and toddlers with disabilities and developmental delays in the Monadnock Region. The nonprofit organization at 147 Washington St. in Keene also offers child-care and play-group programs.
Cheshire Children’s Museum is a nonprofit organization at 149 Emerald St., Keene and is dedicated to educating children through exploration and the power of play.