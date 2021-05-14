The Rindge Woman’s Club will hold a plant sale in conjunction with Rindge’s town-wide yard sale on Saturday, June 5.
Both events are held at the Advent Lutheran Church on Route 202. The town-wide yard sale is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the plant sale goes from 8 a.m. to noon.
The plant sale will feature perennial plants dug from club member’s gardens, along with some houseplants and annuals.
Snacks and muffins will also be for sale and the church will offer a luncheon.
Maps will be available to locate private yard sales throughout the town.