The Rindge Woman’s Club is offering scholarships for both graduating high school seniors and Rindge women for the 2022-23 academic year.
All scholarships are available for the upcoming fall 2022 semester. Scholarships will be disbursed at the successful completion of the semester or course for which the award is given.
The club will award one $1,000 scholarship to a Rindge graduating senior. In addition, the RWC will award two Lillian M. and William T. Anderson Memorial Scholarships of $1,000 each to graduating seniors: one to a Rindge resident and one to a Jaffrey resident.
All scholarships are awarded on the basis of need and merit, and may be used for full-time attendance at an accredited program at either a two or four-year college, or at a technical school.
The deadline for high school applicants is May 1.
The RWC also offers two $1,000 scholarships for adult women who are Rindge residents. The scholarships are for adults who are returning to school to upgrade skills or education for employment or career advancement, and may be used for a certificate, associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree program at an accredited institution, with preference given to women seeking an undergraduate degree.
Scholarships are awarded on the basis of need and merit and may be used for full or part-time attendance at an accredited program at either a two or four-year college, or at a technical school.