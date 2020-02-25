Cathedral of the Pines has received a community project grant from N.H. Humanities to present “Walking with Mary Oliver,” a two-part series based on the words and practices of American poet Mary Oliver.
Donna Straitiff, director of the Ingalls Memorial Library, will serve as project director for the program. Both sessions will be led by literature scholar and civic reflection facilitator Emily Archer.
At the first session, Community Conversation, to be held at the Rindge Meeting House on Thursday, March 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., participants will practice the art of civic reflection, reading and discussing Oliver’s poems as a group. Registration is requested.
At the second session, Book-Making and Writing, to be held at the Rindge Meeting House on Saturday, March 21, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., participants will make the kind of pocket-size notebooks the poet used and write words of their own. Registration is required for this session, and space is limited to 12 participants.
Both programs are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information or to register, contact Donna Straitiff at donna@ingallslibrary.com or 899-3303.