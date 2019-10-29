With Veterans Day coming up on Nov. 11, The RAMs (Rindge Athletic Men’s Social club) is set to honor local veterans with its Turkeys for Vets program.
Each year the RAMs deliver a turkey to local Rindge veterans as a token of appreciation and to help them enjoy a nice holiday dinner. The group is offering the program this year with the help of P.O.O.R. (the Pumpkin Organization of Rindge) and the Rindge Veterans Association.
The RAMs encourage all veterans living in Rindge to contact Turkey for Vets coordinator Rob Clark, 899-5753, or Jim O’Loughlin, RAMs president, at 547-0040. Callers are asked to call by Nov. 4 and to include name, address, phone number and the dates and branch of service.
RAMs members will deliver turkeys to veterans’ homes on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 10.