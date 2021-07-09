The Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge recently received $3,364 in grant funding as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and the N.H. State Library.
Using these grant funds, the library will purchase equipment to provide virtual options for town residents and patrons, including an Owl Labs Owl Smart Video Conference Camera, projectors that can be used inside and outdoors, an inflatable outdoor movie screen and sound equipment.
These items will allow the library to offer virtual programming when the need arises. The library will make this equipment available to all town departments.
Information: 899-3303, info@ingallslibrary.com, or https://www.ingallslibrary.com. The library is at 203 Main St., Rindge.