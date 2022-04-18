Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge will host a screening of the PBS Nature documentary “My Garden of a Thousand Bees” on Thursday, April 21. The film will be shown at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Rindge Meeting House, 6 Payson Hill Road.
This program is the kick-off to a spring and summer of programming about the importance of local pollinators, made possible by a #PlantWildflowers Initiative grant.
The documentary features wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn, who set out to record all the bees he could find in his tiny urban garden in Bristol, England, filming them with one-of-a-kind lenses he forged on his kitchen table.
Ingalls Memorial Library was one of 50 libraries awarded the #PlantWildflower Initiative grant nationwide, out of over 300 applicants. The #PlantWildflowers Initiative grant award is supported by Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s (HHMI) Tangled Bank Studios, PBS Nature, World Wildlife Fund and Air Wick Scented Oils, whose One Square Foot Initiative aims to replant one billion square feet of grasslands with native wildflowers.
The campaign is partnering with local PBS stations, libraries, nature centers and community groups to encourage members to plant native wildflower seeds at home and in their communities to help support pollinators.