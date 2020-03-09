Ingalls Public Library in Rindge will host a discussion of “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” on Monday, March 16, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Though written in 1970, “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” has never gone out of print and has been translated into 17 languages. The title comes from Wounded Knee, the location of the last major confrontation between Native Americans and the U.S. Army. It is also where Crazy Horse’s parents buried his heart and some of his bones after his murder in 1877.
The public is invited to share reactions to the book, as well as watch video clips.