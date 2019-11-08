The Road Not Taken, a fine art exhibit inspired by the poetry of Robert Frost, will be held at the Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge in November.
The exhibit is making the rounds of libraries and nature centers throughout the state. The exhibit, designed by three Derry artists, Ingeborg V. Seaboyer, Judy Krassowski and Corinne Dodge, features about 30 works that reflect a variety of personal interpretations of the most famous as well as some of the “less traveled” works of one of America’s most inspiring poets, Robert Frost.
Images in pen and ink, watercolor, acrylics and oils are accompanied by a selected verse that inspired each individual work. An exhibit reference book provides additional information on the artists as well as upcoming exhibit venues.
Originally the exhibit was created to support the grand re-opening of the Derry Public Library in September 2011. Since that time, the exhibit has been touring libraries and community venues in southern New Hampshire.