The Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge has received funding and will receive thousands of native wildflower seed packets to create spring and summer programming for families.
The library will partner with Sun Moon Farm, the Rindge Conservation Commission and Cathedral of the Pines to create family-friendly outdoor programming to support the crucial role of bees, butterflies and other pollinators.
The #PlantWildflowers Initiative grant award is supported by Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s (HHMI) Tangled Bank Studios, PBS Nature, World Wildlife Fund and Air Wick Scented Oils, whose One Square Foot Initiative aims to replant one billion square feet of grasslands with native wildflowers.
Ingalls Memorial Library was one of 50 libraries selected nationwide from more than 300 applicants. In addition to the monetary award, the library will receive seed packets of native wildflowers specific to the Northeast for free public distribution, along with informational and planting materials.
Ingalls Memorial Library and the Rindge Conservation Commission will host a BioBlitz event, during which participants will document wildlife on one of the town’s conservation properties using the iNaturalist app.
The library will also host a screening of PBS Nature’s “My Garden of a Thousand Bees,” a film that follows wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn, who, during the pandemic lockdown, turns his lenses on the surprising and spectacular bees living in his own urban garden in Bristol, England. Free screenings will be offered April 21 at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., both at the Rindge Meeting House at 6 Payson Hill Road.
Interested adult and youth community groups, schools and other organizations interested in collaborating are encouraged to contact the library at 603-899-3303 by mid-April.