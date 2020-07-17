Read a new book with Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge through the Armchair Adventures virtual program. Every weekday at 3 p.m., you can listen to part of a book, and eventually finish a whole book together.
By listening and reading with the library, patrons can earn a raffle ticket. They can listen for the code word every day, enter it into their READSquared account online, and earn a raffle ticket towards a prize.
More information can be found at ingallslibrary.com or by contacting marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.