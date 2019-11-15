Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge will host a celebration of local poetry and prose on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m.
The event, called "Smoky Quartz: On the Road" is an evening of listening to original works read by some of the Monadnock Region’s finest writers.
The event is the first in a series of live readings planned throughout the year.
Smoky Quartz is the online journal published every fall and spring by the Monadnock Writers Group. Each issue features poetry, prose and art work by people with a connection to New Hampshire.
Light refreshments will be served. Ingalls Memorial Library is at 203 Main St., Rindge. Information: 899-3303 or info@ingallslibrary.com.
To learn more about the Monadnock Writers Group and Smoky Quartz, visit monadnockwriters.org and smokyquartz.org.