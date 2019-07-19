The Ingalls Memorial Library, located at 203 Main Street in Rindge is currently hosting two exhibits.
The first is from the Cathedral of the Pines, and features the history of the Cathedral, maps of the property and articles from the Peter J. Booras Museum. It also includes a slideshow that the Cathedral provided. This exhibit will be on display for July and August.
The second exhibit is "The Peace in the World", featuring 15 drawings by students between the ages of 12 and 14 who attend "Versmes" Progymnasium in Klaipeda, Lithuania. This stunning artwork will be on display during the month of July.
Vistors are welcome to view the exhibits during the library's open hours: MWF 10 - 5, Tues & Thurs 1 - 8 and Sat. 9-12.