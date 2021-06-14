The Rindge Conservation Commission will host a hike on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20, at 1:30 p.m. at the Contoocook Marsh Conservation Complex.
The family-friendly one-hour hike will include discussion on pollinators and why they are important to kick off Pollinator Week, June 21-27. The hike, which is open to all, will follow a well-defined path with views of the marsh, open water and shady groves. It begins from the parking area on County Road (east off Route 202 about 1.5 miles north of Route 119). Rindge Conservation recommends that hikers bring sun screen, bug spray and a bottle of water.
The Father’s Day hike is part of Rindge Conservation Commission’s Annual Hike and Paddle Series. Upcoming hikes will be held July 18 at Tetreault Park, Aug. 22 at Converse Meadow (includes a paddle tour), and Sept. 19 at Miriam Hunt Memorial Town Forest. All of the events are free and held rain or shine.
For more information, email rindgeconcom@town.rindge.nh.us.