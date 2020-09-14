The Rindge Conservation Commission is set to hold a “farewell to summer” hike on Sunday, Sept. 20, in the Miriam Hunt Memorial Forest. Autumn will start officially two days later on Sept. 22.
The family-friendly one-hour hike will follow wide grassy trails through a mixed forest with views across a wetland. The hike begins at 1 p.m. from the parking area on Route 119 diagonally across from Cutter Hill Road (approximately 2½ miles east of the intersection of NH-119 and US-202). The hike is open to everyone.
The hike is part of Rindge Conservation Commission’s annual hike and paddle series that highlights the beautiful trails, forests and wetlands in Rindge. Each outing is led by an experienced Conservation Commission member with specific knowledge of the history and unique natural features present on the conservation land.
The final hike in the 2020 series will be Oct. 18 at Schoolhouse Park. All of the events are free of charge and held rain or shine. Social distancing will be observed.
Information: rindgeconcom@town.rindge.nh.us