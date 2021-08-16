Rindge Conservation Commission will host a hike and paddle at Converse Meadow on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 1:30 p.m. Participants can choose either to explore trails through hemlock and hardwood groves with views of open wetlands or to paddle through ponds by canoe or kayak.
The family-friendly 1½-hour hike and paddle is open to everyone. The event starts from the parking area on Converseville Road (north of Route 119 about 3.5 miles east of US-202). All paddlers are required to bring their own canoe or kayak, paddles and life jacket. Participants are advised to bring sunscreen, bug spray and water.
The next hike in the series is Sept. 19 at Miriam Hunt Memorial Town Forest. All events are free of charge and held rain or shine.
Information: rindgeconcom@town.rindge.nh.us