The Rindge Conservation Commission is set to host a public outing at Converse Meadow on Sunday, Aug. 16.
Participants can choose either to explore trails through hemlock and hardwood groves with views of open wetlands, or to paddle McGregor Pond by canoe or kayak. The family-friendly 1.5-hour hike and paddle are open to everyone. The event begins at 1 p.m. from the parking area on Converseville Road (north of Route 119 about 3.5 miles east of Route 202).
All paddlers are required to bring their own canoe or kayak, paddles and life jacket. Attendees should bring sun screen, bug spray and water to drink, and practice social distancing.
The Converse Meadow Hike and Paddle is part of Rindge Conservation Commission’s Annual Hike and Paddle Series that highlights the trails, forests and wetlands in Rindge. Each outing is led by an experienced Conservation Commission member with specific knowledge of the history and unique natural features present on the conservation land.
The next two hikes in the series are Sept. 20 at Miriam Hunt Memorial Town Forest and Oct. 17 at Schoolhouse Park. All of the events are free of charge and held rain or shine.
Information: rindgeconcom@town.rindge.nh.us