The Keene Parks and Recreation Department will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new pocket park on the corner of Church Street and Kirk Court in Keene on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 9 a.m.
This project is a continuation of the City of Keene’s effort to provide safe and beautiful parks and places of recreation for the citizens of Keene. This park was made possible with donations and collaboration from the Keene Rotary Club, and Keene Friends of Open Space.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Andy Bohannon at 357-9829.