Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge will sponsor a presentation on Friday, March 13, from noon to 1 p.m., to mark the 75th anniversary year of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, where more than a million people died during World War II and the Holocaust.
The speaker, Rick Sirvint, is a retired history teacher who has visited Auschwitz and has known several survivors of the camp. Sirvint will discuss the camp and show rare photos to impart a deeper understanding of the Holocaust.
The presentation is part of the library’s “Lunch and Learn” Program.
Information: 899-3033. Dessert will be provided.