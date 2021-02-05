MoCo Arts in Keene is offering multi-arts camps during February and April school vacation weeks.
Campers will have a chance to dance, act and create art projects built around a camp theme. The camps are open to kids from age 4 through grade 6 and run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, with drop-off starting at 8 a.m.
Each week of camp will conclude on Friday afternoon with a performance where the children will have the opportunity to showcase their work.
The February camp theme is “All You Need is Love: MoCo BeatleMania,” running from Feb. 22-26. The camp will feature music and dance centered around classic Beatles tunes.
April’s camp theme is “Camp Creatures from Outer Space,” which will be held April 26-30. Campers will have a chance to learn about friendly and famous extraterrestrials from books, movies and television shows, while also learning about the planets in our solar system. The group will work together to create a comedy film production with acting and dancing.
Both vacation camps take place at MoCo Arts at 40 Roxbury St., Keene. The cost is $220 per week. Tuition assistance is available.
To register, call MoCo Arts at 357-2100. Space will be limited with small class sizes. With social distancing in place, campers will stay with their assigned groups, and masks will be required. For more information, visit www.moco.org.