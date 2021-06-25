Recycled Percussion is set to perform Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Cheshire Fairgrounds venue Northland this Saturday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m.
The New Hampshire-based group performs a mix of drumming, comedy and music.
Other concerts presented at Northlands include Warren Haynes on July 2; moe. on July 3; Marshall Tucker Band on July 10; Pigeons Playing Ping Pong on July 16; The Machine Performs Pink Floyd on July 17; and more. All performances are at 6:30 p.m.
Single ticket general admission is available for all shows. Socially distanced pods for two, three or five people are available for purchase for most performances.
For more information, tickets and guidelines, go to www.northlandslive.com.