The Dublin Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Friday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m., with the presentation to begin at 6:15 p.m. The meeting will take place in the barn at Robinwood Farm, 162 Gerry Road, Dublin.
Rebecca Rule, courtesy of the New Hampshire Humanities To Go Program, will present “That Reminds Me of A Story.” Rule has made it her mission over the last 20 years to collect stories of New Hampshire, especially those that reflect what’s special about this place we call home. She’ll tell some of those stories and invite audience members to contribute a few stories of their own.