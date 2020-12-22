Reality Check, a non-profit organization based in Jaffrey focused on addiction recovery, recently received a $30,000 grant from the N.H. Charitable Foundation. The grant will help further Reality Check’s mission to reduce drug and alcohol use, addiction and overdose, and the related social and economic costs to individuals, families and businesses.
The organization accomplishes its mission by providing addiction prevention, treatment, recovery and education services as well as customized services to New Hampshire employers.
“We are so grateful to have been awarded this grant from New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. During the pandemic, we have not been immune to COVID-related challenges and the uncertainty of federal and state level funding streams. This grant provides gap funding which will enable us to continue to provide services to fight the drug and alcohol epidemic,” said Mary Drew, founder and CEO of Reality Check. “It could not have come at a better time.”
In addition to prevention activities in schools, Reality Check offers intervention services, support groups, individual and group counseling and other services.
For more information or for support, call 532-9888 or request support online at www.RealityCheckNow.org.