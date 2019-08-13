The Peterborough Town Library is hosting a monthly reading club designed for those who are short on time but want to stay informed and engaged on current issues.
Called Short Reads, the club is easy to join. Each month Librarian Corinne Chronopoulos curates a set of articles about an interesting. Members can pick up the articles, and meet up on the second Wednesday of the month at noon. Chronopoulos says bring your lunch and enjoy a conversation. This month the group will read about the life of trees. Pick up a packet at the main desk or visit the library website.
The discussion will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at noon at the library. An electronic copy is available at Library@PeterboroughNH.gov. More information: call 924-8040.