PETERBOROUGH — Free dental care will be offered on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis to anyone without dental insurance and with limited income at Raynor Dental’s third annual Free Dental Day.
The event will be held Friday, Nov. 22, at Raynor Dental Peterborough, 60 Hancock Road (Route 202) in Peterborough, from 8 a.m. to 4 pm.
The services will consist of a single exam and procedure per person. A procedure may include a cleaning, filling, X-ray or extraction. No prior registration is necessary, but valid photo ID or other form of identification will be required at time of service. No prescriptions will be written.
There are scheduled to be multiple dentists on staff, plus hygienists, in 15 treatment rooms.
According to Dr. Jacqueline Velez, of Raynor Dental, “Over the past two years, Raynor Dental has provided free care to almost 300 people of all ages during Free Dental Day, totaling more than $70,000 in services.”
For more information, call 924-3350 or email peterborough@raynordental.com