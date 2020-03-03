The Raylynmor Opera will present “Verdi Vincitor!” at the Congregation Ahavas Achim in Keene on Sunday, March 29, at 3 p.m.
“Verdi Vincitor!” is a concert that features the musical works and influences of 19th Century Italy’s most performed opera composer, Giuseppe Verdi.
The show will explore the Italian master’s compositional evolution, surveying a vast swath of repertoire, such as “La Traviata,” “Rigoletto,” “Nabucco” and “Aïda.”
“Verdi Vincitor!” will feature four vocal soloists including returning favorites Marsha Ackerman (mezzo-soprano) and Andy Papas (baritone) and the debuts of Leah Brzyski (soprano) and Taicheng Li (tenor). The vocalists will be accompanied by Vladimir Odinokikh on piano.
Raylynmor will further its exploration of the works of Verdi with its May 29 and 31 production of “Aïda.”
Founded in 1995, Raylynmor Opera is the Monadnock Region’s only performing arts company devoted to producing live opera, year-round. Since the company’s founding, nearly 35,000 people have attended their performances and 3,000 children have benefited from their educational outreach.
Tickets may be purchased at www.raylynmor.com or at Toadstool Bookstores of Keene and Peterborough.