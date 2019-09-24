The Raylynmor Opera will present Johann Strauss’ operetta “Die Fledermaus” at the Keene Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale at Toadstool Bookstores of Keene and Peterborough and at www.raylynmor.com.
In “Die Fledermaus,” Falke plots revenge for a prank played by his friend Eisenstein wherein following a party Falke awoke in a bat costume. He now schemes to humiliate Eisenstein with a prank of his own at a masquerade party thrown by Prince Orlofsky. He convinces Eisenstein to attend the party promising beautiful women and alcohol, while covertly informing Eisenstein’s wife, Rosalinde, who believes her husband has gone off to serve a jail sentence for insulting a court official. What follows is a maelstrom of dancing, drinking and mistaken identities culminating in an embarrassing reveal.
This new production will be both staged and set at the Keene Country Club, presented with a new English translation by Raylynmor Artistic Director Ben Robinson and accompanied by piano.
Founded in 1995, Raylynmor Opera is the Monadnock Region’s only performing arts company devoted to producing live opera, year-round.