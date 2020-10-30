Following the successful reopening of the Bellows Falls Opera House on Oct. 16, the Rockingham Arts and Museum Project (RAMP) will sponsor the 1976 classic political thriller, “All the President’s Men,” on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m.
The film, starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, chronicles how two young reporters at the Washington Post in June 1972, Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, were assigned to follow a trail of intrigue that exposed a shocking political scandal. Ultimately, their investigative journalism (with the help of confidential informant Deep Throat) brought down the Nixon White House and forced the resignation of President Nixon in 1974.
Tickets can be purchased for $6 at the Opera House window facing the alley beginning at 1 p.m, cash or check only. Maximum capacity is 75 persons in the theatre. Directions regarding physical distancing requirements in the lobby and theatre will be provided to film-goers by Opera House staff. Physical distancing and masks are required. For specific safety guidance, visit https://www.rockinghamvt.org/opera-house or contact the Opera House at 802-376-6480.
For more information about the Rockingham Arts and Museum Project and its ongoing Art Raffle fundraiser, go to http://www.ramp-vt.org.