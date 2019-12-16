A two-volume history of the railroads of the Monadnock Region has arrived at the Historical Society of Cheshire County and book stores in the region.
“Iron Roads of the Monadnock Region: Railroads of Southwestern New Hampshire and North-Central Massachusetts” by Bradford G. Blodget and Richard R. Richards tells hundreds of rail stories and contains more than 700 images, maps and tables. Blodget and Richards have meticulously researched the history of railroads in the Monadnock Region from the years 1847 to 2017 and the relationships they had with the communities they served. The two-volume set was published by Bauhan Publishing of Peterborough.
“Iron Roads” sells for $49.95 or $29.95 for each individual volume. From now through Dec. 24, the Historical Society of Cheshire County is offering a 10 percent discount on the books at its museum store, and a 20 percent discount for members of the Historical Society.
In a foreword to the book, Alan Rumrill says, “Iron Roads of the Monadnock Region is the first publication to present comprehensive detailed histories of all of the region’s railroads and street railways. For eight years Brad Blodget and Dick Richards scoured the region for information and photographs to include in this history. Blodget drove thousands of miles finding and following abandoned rights-of-way and visiting historical societies to review material. The authors also reviewed thousands of images in both public and private collections to illustrate how the roads operated and interviewed numerous historians and former rail employees to uncover the rail story. Much of this information and many of these photos have never been published before.”
The Historical Society’s museum store at 246 Main St., Keene, is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit hsccnh.org or call 352-1895.