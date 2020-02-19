The Park Theatre will present the Mill City Rags jazz band at the American Legion Hall in Jaffrey Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Mill City Rags is an original ragtime jazz band that performs an eclectic mix of 1920s and 1930s jazz/swing/rag classics and more. Dancing is encouraged.
All tickets are $20 each. The fundraising concert will support the new Park Theatre that is scheduled to open later this year. The two auditorium, state-of-the-art performing arts complex is under construction in downtown Jaffrey.
The American Legion Hall is at 20 Webster St., Jaffrey. A bar will be open for beverage sales, and food will also be available. The facility is handicapped accessible. For tickets and information, call The Park Theatre box office at 532-8888 or visit www.theparktheatre.org.