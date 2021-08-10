Radically Rural, a two-day summit on improving life and economies in rural communities, is seeking several volunteers to assist with the event, which is scheduled for Sept. 22 and 23.
Free attendance to the event is provided to anyone who can help with logistics and support at the various venues, along with technical assistance with livestreaming the summit.
Radically Rural this year is both an in-person and online event. For local volunteers and staff, all COVID-19 protocols, as recommended by the CDC, will be followed, organizers said. Volunteer shifts can run from two hours on one day to several hours during both days, depending on what volunteers can provide.
Additionally, organizers of Radically Rural announced new sponsors who are supporting the summit: TD Charitable Foundation, Putnam Foundation, Eversource, Consolidated Communications, Cummings Publication Printers and Fenton Family Dealerships.
For more information, contact Julianna Dodson at julianna@hannahgrimes.org.