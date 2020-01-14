The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2020, has again been awarded a $10,000 grant by The Putnam Foundation.
In addition to the $10,000 grant for the Edge's 2019-20 season, the Putnam Foundation has offered a matching challenge grant of $5,000, meaning that The Edge will receive an additional $5,000 after raising $5,000 from donors. The Edge has until April 30 to raise the additional $5,000.
The Edge's 30th Anniversary season began Nov. 15 with "The Nerd," a comedy by Larry Shue. Three upcoming productions are:
*A dinner theater production of "Italian-American Reconciliation" by John Patrick Shanley, a comic exploration of male/female relationships.
*A May production of the American classic beloved in the Monadnock Region, Thornton Wilder’s "Our Town."
*Readings of Edgar Allan Poe’s short stories in a radio play format in the summer.
Kim Dupuis, Founding Artistic Director, says The Edge will use the Putnam Foundation grant for these productions and to further the Edge's mission “to create a resident professional theatre company based in Keene and to produce the highest caliber theatre that resonates with heart and truth, while at the same time encouraging the artistic and educational growth of ensemble members and the community."
For more information about the Edge Ensemble and its upcoming season, or to donate to the matching challenge before April 30, visit www.EdgeEnsemble.org.