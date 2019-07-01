On July 4, at Pliny Park, the Community Equity Collaborative, Brooks Memorial Library and members of the public will host a communal reading of Frederick Douglass’ fiery 1852 speech, “The Meaning of the Fourth of July to the Negro” at 9:30 a.m., prior to the arrival of the By the People: Brattleboro Goes Forth parade.
On July 5, 1852, Douglass, a former slave and leading abolitionist, begged the “race question” at an event in Rochester, N.Y., commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence. “Fellow-citizens,” he began, “why am I called upon to speak here to-day? What have I, or those I represent, to do with your national independence? Do you mean, citizens, to mock me, by asking me to speak to-day? What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July?”
The reading is intended to invite thought and discussion about race and citizenship now, more than a century and a half later. The text of the speech, as well as accompanying materials, are available online at the Vermont Humanities Council website, www.vermonthumanities.org.
Members of the community who would like to take part in the public reading are invited to a rehearsal Monday at 7 p.m. in the local history room of Brooks Memorial Library on Brattleboro’s Main Street. For more information, call 802-254-5290, extension 1201, or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.