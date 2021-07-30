A “Be the Match” swab event for two children with rare immunodeficiencies will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Samuel E. Paul Community Center, 61 South St., Troy.
Bryce, 8, of Ashburnham, Mass., and Gigi, 2, of Peabody, Mass., are in need of blood stem-cell transplants, and neither have a matched donor within their families.
Anyone 18 to 44 years old and in general good health is invited to get swabbed to test for a match. Each swab takes only five minutes.
The event is hosted by Brenda Huntoon and the Troy Fire Department. For anyone who can’t attend, a free cheek swab kit will be mailed to those who text “TroyFD” to 61474.
For information, call Huntoon at 499-6141. For information on Be the Match, go to bethematch.org.